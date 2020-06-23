MEXICO CITY • A powerful earthquake centered near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco killed at least four people, swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets.
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco, Oaxaca. Otherwise he said reports were of minor damage from the magnitude 7.4 quake, including broken windows and collapsed walls. Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat later said a second person was killed in an apparent house collapse in the tiny mountain village of San Juan Ozolotepec.
Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out.