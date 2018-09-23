8:30 p.m. update

According to CSU's online power outage map, power has been restored for all but a few customers in affected areas.

--

Intersections are dark and more than 2,300 customers east of Austin Bluffs Open Space are without power Sunday, Colorado Springs Utilities reported.

The outage was reported just after 3:30 p.m. and is expected to continue until 8 p.m., the utilities company said. Affected areas include Vickers Drive, Montebello Drive, Flintridge Drive, Saddle Rock Road, North Academy and North Union boulevards.

"Please treat any intersections with lights out as a four-way stop," the company said on Twitter.