8:30 p.m. update

According to CSU's online power outage map, power has been restored for all but a few customers in affected areas. 

Intersections are dark and more than 2,300 customers east of Austin Bluffs Open Space are without power Sunday, Colorado Springs Utilities reported.

The outage was reported just after 3:30 p.m. and is expected to continue until 8 p.m., the utilities company said. Affected areas include Vickers Drive, Montebello Drive, Flintridge Drive, Saddle Rock Road, North Academy and North Union boulevards.

"Please treat any intersections with lights out as a four-way stop," the company said on Twitter.

