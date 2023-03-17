A power outage is affecting more than 600 customers Friday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The outage was reported by Utilities on Twitter shortly after 10 a.m., affecting downtown and areas to the west.

Traffic signals on Cimarron Street, Colorado Avenue and Limit Street may be affected, according to a Utilities tweet. Drivers are asked to treat those intersections as four-way stops.

Utilities estimates power will be restored shortly after 1 p.m.

