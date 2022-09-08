Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Colorado, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort. The Vermont ski area was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president.
The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six years announced Thursday the results of Wednesday’s auction, with Pacific Group Resorts making the highest and best bid among the multiple bidders. The offer was not disclosed.
“We are pleased an experienced operating company like Pacific Group Resorts ended up with this great asset,” receiver Michael Goldberg
A federal court must approve the bid and a hearing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 16, according to Goldberg. The sale is expected to close before the upcoming ski season, Goldberg said.
Pacific Groups Resorts, which also owns Ragged Mountain Resort in New Hampshire, as well as properties in British Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, had originally offered to buy Jay Peak for $58 million.