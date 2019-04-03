WASHINGTON • Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado says he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer as he considers a 2020 Democratic presidential bid.
The 54-year-old senator told the Colorado Independent on Wednesday that he had intended to announce his presidential bid in April and decided to get a physical beforehand. He says he plans to have surgery to remove his prostate gland after the congressional spring recess, which begins next week.
He told the website he still intends to run for president if he’s cancer-free after surgery.
Bennet issued this statement:
“Late last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While hearing news like this is never easy, I am fortunate it was detected early, and as a result, my prognosis is good. … The work we have in front of us to restore a politics that is worthy of our kids and grandkids has never been more important. This unanticipated hurdle only reinforces how strongly I feel about contributing to the larger conversation about the future of our country, and I am even more committed to drive that conversation in a positive direction.”
Unlike several candidates in the 2020 race, Bennet opposes single-payer government health care. But he says in the wake of his cancer diagnosis that “the idea that the richest country in the world hasn’t figured out how to have universal health care is beyond embarrassing.”