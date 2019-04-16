An 18-year-old woman is suspected of making "a potential credible threat" that forced schools in Jefferson County and across the Denver metro area to go out lockout status, the Sheriff's Office said.
The threat comes just days before the 20-year anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, one of Jeffco Public Schools' campuses.
Update: 4:05 p.m.
"Due to the reported Denver metro area threat," Aurora Public Schools "are releasing all schools in a controlled manner," the district tweeted at 4 p.m.
"Please pick up your children from school as soon as possible. Staff will accompany students until all students have left schools safely."
All of the district's schools were placed in a secure perimeter, and additional security was put in place "as an added precaution," another tweet says.
All after-school activities and athletics also were cancelled.
Update: 3:50 p.m.
"Due to a credible threat to schools by an individual identified by the FBI, the Department of Public Safety recommends all schools in the Denver metro area conduct a lockout and controlled release immediately," the Colorado Department of Education tweeted at 2:48 p.m.
Update: 3:20 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that an 18-year-old woman, Sol Pais, is a possible suspect behind making the threats against Columbine High School and other Denver metro schools.
She traveled to Colorado and is considered armed and extremely dangerous, according to authorities.
Anyone who knows of her location or has seen her is asked to call the FBI tip line at (303) 630-6227, where calls will be answered immediately.
The lockout covers 12 schools around Columbine High School, the site of the 1999 mass shooting.
Update: 3 p.m.: Cherry Creek School District No. 5 schools have been added to the list of lockout for an "unspecified threat," according to a phone message parents received.
Elementary schools had already dismissed for the day, so the alert impacts middle schools and high schools.
Update 2:28 p.m.: According to Jeffco Public schools students will be released from schools normally and buses will be running on a normal schedule. All students and staff are safe. All after school activities will occur as scheduled except Columbine High School, where activities are canceled.
Schools who were in lockout will remain in lockout until their normal release time.
Columbine High School, Leawood Elementary, Blue Heron Elementary and all mountain schools are under lockout procedure, tweeted the Jefferson County Public Schools account on Tuesday.
Mountain schools include: Evergreen High, Evergreen Middle, Conifer High, West Jeff Middle, West Jeff Elementary, Bergens, Wilmot Elementary, Marshdale Elementary, Elk Creek Elementary, Ralston Elementary, Rocky Mountain Academy and Parmalee Elementary.
The sheriff's department stated they were investigating "what appears to be a credible threat" and that deputies were at the school locations. All children are reported to be safe but more information is to follow as the investigation continues.
A lockout is different from a lockdown. The lockout procedure the Jefferson County schools are experiencing means the threat is outside the building, and that it's "business as usual" inside the school. All exterior doors are locked and no entry or exit is allowed until the threat is cleared.
Alternatively, a lockdown is ordered when a threat is inside the school. Staff does not communicate during a lockdown and public entry is not allowed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as it continues.