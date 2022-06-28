The Hasan School of Business at Colorado State University-Pueblo has evacuated due to a reported bomb threat on Tuesday.
The school requests that all stay away while the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office assesses the scene.
No further details have been released. This is a developing story.
Pueblo County Sheriff's officers are en route to assess the situation; please stay away from the area until Pueblo County Sheriff's Office gives the OK. We will provide further updates as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/4drpMn5cGg— CSU Pueblo (@CSUPueblo) June 28, 2022