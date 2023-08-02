Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended former President Donald Trump in the wake of his new indictment related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Pompeo slammed President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday, accusing it of violating one of the country's founding principles.

"Blind justice, with no favor based on political party, is one of our most important Founding principles," he tweeted. "The Biden administration has turned this on its head."

A federal grand jury indicted Trump on Tuesday on four new charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump called the indictment unprecedented and thanked his supporters. Prior to the indictment, he claimed on Truth Social that the charges weren't brought sooner to ensure that they would affect his presidential campaign.

Earlier this year, it was thought that Pompeo might enter the race for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, alongside figures such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who all entered the race.

However, Pompeo announced on Fox News in April that he decided against a White House bid. "I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again," he told host Bret Baier.

Pompeo has not made an endorsement in the 2024 race. But that doesn't mean support for Trump is entirely off the table.