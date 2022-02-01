WASHINGTON • There’s more bad polling news for President Joe Biden.
A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey finds that voters overwhelmingly disapprove of the president’s handling of every major policy area measured.
There is not even a tiny silver lining for the president. It’s as simple as this: Voters believe Biden has performed miserably on every major issue facing his presidency.
The survey, which was conducted between Jan. 19 and 20 and polled 1,815 registered voters, found that only 35% of respondents approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.
It found that 41% approve of his attempts to stimulate jobs. It found that only 38% of respondents approve of his attempts to fight terrorism.
The survey found that only 34% approve of his handling of immigration.
It found that only 35% approve of his handling of foreign affairs. It found that 40% have a positive opinion of Biden’s “administering the government.” Just 44% approve of the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A mere 36% of respondents said they approve of Biden’s handling of “violence and crime in the country.”
Only 31% of respondents said they approved of the president’s response to rising inflation.
Lastly, and worst of all, a measly 30% said they have a positive opinion of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Asked simply whether they “approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President of the United States,” only 39% of respondents answered in the affirmative. An overwhelming 53% of respondents said they disapproved.
Asked whether they think “President Biden is able to handle difficult international issues like defending Ukraine from the Russians and protecting Taiwan from China,” 46% said they believe he is “able to handle” it, while 54% said he is not able.
Fifty-nine percent of respondents rated Biden’s presidency as “unsuccessful.” Fifty-two percent said he’s “not trying” to unify the country as he promised he would on the campaign trail. An astonishing 53% also said they believe Donald Trump was a better president than Biden.
There is nothing redeeming for Biden in the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll. Not even a hint of good news. It’s just a disaster from start to finish.