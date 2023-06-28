WSHINGTON (WE) New polling data released on Wednesday show former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) neck and neck in a Republican presidential primary in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Among Wisconsin Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 31% support Trump, while 30% support DeSantis.

The Florida governor outperforms Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against President Joe Biden, according to the poll conducted by the Marquette University Law School. Against DeSantis, Biden wins by only 2 percentage points, 49%-47%. When Trump faces off with Biden, the president beats him by 9 percentage points, 52%-43%.

The Trump campaign did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Former Vice President Mike Pence ranks third in a primary battle, with 6%, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is supported by 5% of likely primary voters in the crucial state.

Twenty-one percent of Wisconsin Republicans and Republican-leaning independents indicated they haven't decided on a candidate to support.

Both DeSantis and Trump are viewed favorably by the majority of likely primary voters, with 67% reporting a favorable view of DeSantis and 68% saying the same of Trump. However, the former president is viewed unfavorably by 30% of the surveyed Republicans and independents, more than double the percentage of voters who view DeSantis unfavorably (14%).

The polling data were gathered between June 8-13 and included 913 Wisconsin registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

Wisconsin is a swing state, where Democratic and Republican politicians have both prevailed and can do so simultaneously. In the 2022 midterm elections, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) both fended off challengers from the opposing party.

Biden took the state in the 2020 presidential election, winning by just 20,000 votes. Prior to that, Trump bested then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the state, winning by just under 30,000 votes.

Clinton's loss in the election has been partially attributed to Wisconsin. The politician admitted in her book, "If there's one place where we were caught by surprise, it was Wisconsin."