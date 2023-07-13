WASHINGTON (WE) Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) appears to be gaining an edge over Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in the competitive Democratic primary race for the seat of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

In a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California, Porter leads Schiff by 3 percentage points. Nineteen percent of likely voters in California supported Porter, while 16% preferred Schiff when asked who, regardless of party, they would consider voting for.

Notably, this lead is within the poll's margin of error, which is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), who is also vying for the seat, received 13% of support.

In the second quarter of 2023, Schiff's campaign revealed that he raked in a record-breaking $8 million. The California Democrat was censured by his House Republican colleagues last month, which he channeled into fundraising requests to voters.

It ultimately paid off, and he amassed 144,000 unique donors, which translated to 233,000 donations from all 50 states and all 58 California counties.

Nearly all of his donations were under $200.

Porter, a prodigious fundraiser herself, did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for second quarter fundraising data.

Porter's team expected nothing less from Schiff's team and has instead been trying to convince Democratic activists and interest groups that she can hold her own against him despite the difference in donations, according to a May report from Politico.