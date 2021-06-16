WASHINGTON (WE) A new poll reveals that the majority of people in the United States have an unfavorable view of critical race theory.
A majority, at 58%, expressed an unfavorable view of critical race theory, while 38% expressed a favorable view, according to the results of a YouGov/Economist poll released Tuesday.
The poll comes as debate rages across the country in recent months about critical race theory, with several Republican-controlled states moving to ban the teaching of the theory in public schools.
“Critical race theory is basically teaching people to hate our country, hate each other,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has vowed to ban the teaching of the theory in his state. “It’s divisive, and it’s basically an identity politics version of Marxism.”
But the pushback against critical race theory has caused controversy, with some insisting the “anti-racism” education is an important part of American history.
“There is a general consensus among historians of the United States that racism has been central to the evolution of American institutions and American culture,” said James Grossman, the executive director of the American Historical Association. “But teaching that doesn’t mean that you are teaching students to hate them. It means you are teaching students to understand them.”
The debate has caused a partisan split on the issue of critical race theory, with 86% of Democrats expressing a favorable view of the theory, compared to 6% of Republicans. The poll revealed that independents were more likely to side with the GOP, with 20% expressing a favorable view of critical race theory, compared to 76% with an unfavorable view.
Asked if they thought critical race theory was good or bad for America, 55% of respondents said the theory was bad for America, compared to 37% who said it is good. Black Americans were the most likely to indicate they thought critical race theory was good for the country, with 75% indicating it was good, compared to 18% who said it was bad.
The poll sampled 1,500 people, 1,305 of which were registered voters. The questions about critical race theory were asked to the 583 respondents who said they knew what critical race theory is. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.