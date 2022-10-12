WASHINGTON (WE) - Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is 6 points ahead of Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a new poll, a sign the Republican has expanded his lead in Wisconsin's Senate race.
The new Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday found that 52% support Johnson, while 46% support Barnes. The poll was conducted Oct. 3-9 with 801 registered Wisconsin voters and has a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.
Since August, Johnson's and Barnes's positions have flipped. Marquette University Law School's August survey found Barnes was favored by 52% of voters, with Johnson lagging at 46%. In September, Johnson pulled ahead by 1 point, and the vote was split 49%-48%.
The pollster notes that voters were largely interviewed before the state's Senate debate last Friday, with two days of surveying following the debate.