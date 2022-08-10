WASHINGTON (WE) The eight summer Jan. 6 committee hearings that included testimony from former White House officials did little to sway people regarding their views of former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.
Only 38% of adults said they believe Trump was directly responsible for the Jan. 6 riot compared to 42% who said the same in June before the hearings began, according to a survey from Monmouth University. Another 32% said they don’t believe Trump did anything wrong after viewing the hearings, compared to 30% the month before.
“The sensational revelations during the hearings do not seem to have moved the public opinion needle on Trump’s culpability for either the riot or his spurious election fraud claims,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “This continues to give political cover to Republican leaders who avoid addressing the damage done to our democratic processes that day.”
The newly released numbers indicate the Jan. 6 committee hearings, which placed a great deal of focus on the nexus between the Capitol riot and Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, did not have a significant impact on viewers. Only 8% said the hearings changed their minds, slightly up from 6% the month before.
The former president’s favorability ratings have remained steady since November 2020, with more than 8 in 10 Republicans holding a favorable opinion of him, the poll shows. Additionally, almost 40% of all respondents said they would back the former president should he run again in 2024.
Those numbers could bode well for the former president as he teases a second term. However, some Republicans have already begun looking elsewhere and have publicly voiced support for a crowded field of candidates to choose from.
“As we have seen from the success of Trump-endorsed candidates in recent primaries, he continues to hold sway over a large portion of the Republican base,” Murray said. “That doesn’t necessarily make him a shoo-in for the nomination in 2024, but he remains a formidable presence.”
The Monmouth poll surveyed 808 adults from July 28 to Aug. 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.