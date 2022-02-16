WASHINGTON (WE) A new poll shows Dr. Mehmet Oz has taken a large lead in the tightly contested Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary.
According to the latest Trafalgar poll, Oz leads other GOP candidates with 27.4% of voter support.
Oz has noted his popularity from his years on television helps his appeal among independents, centrist Democrats, and Republicans.
"People know who I am," Oz told Newsmax’s Spicer & Co. "I've been in your living room every day for 13 years.”
David McCormick, who ran a “Let’s go Brandon” ad during the Super Bowl, is polling behind Oz with 15.9% support.
Both McCormick and Oz are competing for Donald Trump’s endorsement, claiming the former president has equal concerns about the other’s candidacy.
Carla Sands, who served as U.S. ambassador to Denmark under Trump, is in third place with 14.8% support.
"I fought for President Trump's America First agenda," Sands said. "I'll be the only one that can hold our base together and also track suburban voters. They love the agenda and they want safe streets and safe cities."
The poll shows that 21.6% of voters likely to participate in the GOP Senate primary are still undecided.
The Trafalgar Group poll included 1,070 participants between Feb. 1-4. Results indicated a margin of error of 2.99 percentage points.