WASHINGTON (WE) The continued stalling of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan in Congress may come back to bite Democrats in 2022, according to polling from the Democratic Senate Majority PAC.
A private presentation given by the group, which is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, showed that 53% of voters feel the economy has gotten worse since Biden took office, compared to 30% who say it has improved, according to a Politico report. Among "persuadable" voters who are undecided but theoretically could go for Democrats, the figure was just 18%.
Digging deeper, the poll seemed to spell trouble for Democrats in next year's Senate battlegrounds. Among respondents in those states, 41% approved of Biden and 52% disapproved. Just 27% of persuadable voters approved of the president.
The battleground states surveyed include North Carolina, Georgia, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada.
Those figures are well below where they stood in May. Projecting forward, they could indicate Republicans are well positioned to win back control of the Senate in 2022.
A separate survey from Rasmussen Reports found that only 27% of likely voters said they're very confident Biden is physically and mentally fit for the job of being president. Another 14% were somewhat confident, 8% were not very confident, and 50% were not at all confident.