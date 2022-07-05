WASHINGTON • The number of Americans struggling to make ends meet has soared “double digits,” and most blame Washington and President Joe Biden, according to the latest poll socking the liberals’ agenda just months before the midterm congressional elections.
In a survey full of depressing firsts, the headline from the new Monmouth University Poll found that a record 88% believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, the worst on record.
“This marks an all-time low for this question going back to 2013.
The prior low was recorded in May of this year at 18% right direction and 79% wrong track,” said Monmouth.
Hit by high gas prices, increasing inflation, the recent doubling of mortgage interest rates, and the resulting cut in wages and savings, more people also said they are having difficulty surviving economically.
“The number of Americans who are financially struggling has increased by double digits in the past year as inflation and gas prices top the list of problems faced by the nation’s families,” said the poll analysis. “More than 4 in 10 Americans (42%) say they are struggling to remain where they are financially. This is the first time since Monmouth started asking the question five years ago that the number topped 3 in 10 – the range in prior polls was 20% to 29%,” it added.
In another historic high, the poll found that 57% said the federal government’s actions “have hurt” their family.
The survey asked what issues are most important, and inflation tops at 33%, followed by gas prices at 15%. Way down at 5% was abortion rights, and at 3%, guns.