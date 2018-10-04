Over the past three years, opening day for the Colorado General Assembly was Jan. 13, Jan. 11 and Jan. 10 respectively. All three opening days were on a Wednesday.
In 2019, the legislative session will begin on Friday, Jan. 4. So the next question, for those who may have to cut holiday vacations short, is why?
It’s actually required by the Colorado Constitution, and it has to do with this year’s elections of the five top statewide officers: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general.
The Constitution requires the governor to be sworn in on the second Tuesday of January. The General Assembly can start its session no later than the second Wednesday of January, and that’s where the problem lies for 2019. The second Tuesday in 2019 will be on Jan. 8, and normally, the General Assembly wouldn’t start its session until the next day, Jan. 9.
That won’t work.
According to the Office of Legislative Legal Sources, the constitution requires the General Assembly to declare the winners of the top four statewide offices. The legislature has to be in session to do that.
So why a Friday instead of a Monday?
It has to do with the day the session ends rather than when it begins, according to the Office of Legislative Legal Services. A 120-day session means the start and end day of the week are the same. If the session ends on a Friday, everyone goes home for the weekend and a well-deserved rest.
For lawmakers, the change in date has a secondary impact: Their bill requests are due to the Office of Legislative Legal Services, whose staff actually write the bills, about a week earlier than usual. The first deadline is the Monday after Thanksgiving, so you might be able to guess what Thanksgiving week will be like for a few lawmakers (especially new ones) scrambling to get their first bill requests in on time to the legal staff.