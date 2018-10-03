It’s not over yet, but Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton needs to come out swinging in a series of debates that start Friday, agreed a panel of experts at the University of Denver on Tuesday.
They cited polling out that morning that gave Democrat Jared Polis a 7-point lead, with the political winds at his back, five weeks from Election Day.
“Seven points is substantial, but it’s not insurmountable,” said Dick Wadhams, a renowned campaign strategist and the former Colorado Republican Party chairman.
Wadhams managed the campaign for the last Republican governor, Bill Owens, when he came from behind late to beat Democrat Gail Schoettler in 1998.
He laid out a tough road for Stapleton and said the state treasurer must try to expose Polis as too liberal. Wadhams added that Stapleton also should force the Democrat to talk about how he would pay for his promises, including universal health care and all-day preschool while moving the state away from oil and gas, an industry that pumps megabucks into local and state budgets, while employing more than 147,000 people.
“But he’s got to rise to those opportunities, and he’s got that opportunity with these televised debates,” he said.
The panel convened by the Crossley Center for Public Opinion Research at DU agreed that Stapleton and U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, a usually popular incumbent from Aurora, are running in a tough environment for Republicans this year.
Usually Republicans can separate themselves from the national party to appeal to local voters, but President Donald Trump has kept the focus on him, making this midterm a referendum on his politics and antics.
Democratic strategist and campaign manager Steve Welchert also thought Stapleton needed to go harder at his differences with Polis — citing gun control — and put them on TV.