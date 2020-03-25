U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, fancies himself the most Christian fellow. You could just ask him about how Christian he is, and he'll tell you. Or you could check out his Twitter feed, on which he told President Donald Trump he'd be on his knees at his request for a national day of prayer.
Now that's Christian! But now is a time to wonder about Cramer. In two fell swoops Tuesday night he tweeted a disgusting slur directed at Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi and followed with an excuse that seems so implausible that most reasonable people would simply call it a flat-out lie.
Slurs? Lying? That doesn't seem very Christian at all.
In response to a tweet by right-wing web site The Daily Caller that said (with implied sarcasm) everything in Pelosi's economic stimulus bill was only related to the COVID-19 scare, Cramer tweeted: "She's retarded."
Cramer deleted the tweet within minutes and claimed it was a typo and the product of "fat fingers."