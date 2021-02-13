Former President Donald Trump vowed that the United States will soon be hearing more from him after he was acquitted on one impeachment article.
The Senate voted 57-43 in favor of convicting Trump for inciting an insurrection, although the vote total did not reach the two-thirds majority needed to convict. Seven Republicans joined with all 50 Democrats in supporting his conviction. The seven were: Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
RELATED:
Senate acquits Trump of inciting Capitol riot
"My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country," Trump said in a statement. "It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree."
In his post-impeachment missive, Trump hinted at his future political plans now that his trial is over. He didn't give specifics, but he said that his movement "has only just begun."
"Our historic, patriotic, and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead, I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people," he said. "We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future."
"Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish," the former president added.