A fascinating moment in history is playing out right now in our northern neighbor state, Wyoming.

In a little over a week, Liz Cheney, who presently is one of the most prominent politicians on the American stage as grand inquisitor of the Jan. 6 hearings, is likely to lose her job as a congresswoman.

She knew this was a strong possibility going into the hearings to hold President Donald Trump accountable for the Capitol invasion, yet she decided to take a leading role anyway.

In other words, she chose her own self-respect as a higher good than her popularity or keeping her job as a congresswoman.

In this day of political survivalism and party loyalty over everything, her choice stands out like a painfully sore thumb.

There’s a word for it we’ve nearly forgotten in the politics of the early 21st century: courage.

“In the case of Liz Cheney, voting to impeach Donald Trump and serving on the January 6th, 2021, House of Representatives investigating committee, were acts of courage,” political scientist Robert Loevy told me. The Republican prof taught Liz Cheney political science when she was a student at Colorado College.

“I am so impressed that, in order to do what she considered the right thing, she risked her lifelong Wyoming political ambitions,” Loevy added. “That is why I label my former student courageous.”

And Wyoming is likely to punish her harshly for it. Polls show Cheney running well behind rival Republican Harriet Hageman, who Trump has endorsed and stumped for in Wyoming.

John Kennedy wrote a book about politicians like Cheney who followed their consciences and chose the good of the country over their political livelihoods. It was called “Profiles in Courage,” and it noted that meeting the challenge of courage can require great sacrifices: “the loss of friends … fortune … contentment … even the esteem of his fellow men.”

Check, check, check and check. Cheney has suffered all of the above. Because of persistent and credible death threats, Rep. Cheney was assigned a personal security detail by Capitol Police last August and she’s been forced to abandon public rallies and town halls, campaigning at private events instead.

The Wyoming Republican Party voted last year to censure Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump, essentially refusing to recognize her as a Republican at all any more.

So why is she doing this?

Her dad, former Vice President Dick Cheney, a conservative icon in the Republican party, explained her motivation pretty damn well in an ad released last week that sounded more like the first salvo in a Liz Cheney 2024 presidential campaign:

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down most Republicans know it.”

Dick Cheney said he and his wife, Lynne Cheney, are proud of Liz for “standing up for the truth, doing what is right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared to do so.”

Other prominent Republicans have said much the same, such as former President George W. Bush, who has endorsed Cheney, and Cheney supporter and prominent Wyoming Republican Al Simpson, a former U.S. senator and recent Medal of Freedom winner, the highest civilian honor in our country. Even “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner endorsed Cheney last week.

So why isn’t the rest of Wyoming following suit, honoring Liz for her courage rather than punishing her?

A reporter for CNN recently quizzed rodeo-goers at Cheyenne Frontier Days about that, and nearly all of them said they weren’t supporting Cheney. “She’s done us dirty,” voter Sharon Tuggle told the reporter. “She’s supposed to be supporting him (Trump), she’s a Republican for crying out loud.”

Another voter said, “I find her work on the Jan. 6 committee just repulsive.” Others said she’s so busy with the Jan. 6 hearings she’s neglected her constituents in the Cowboy State. Some have labeled those hearings political theater, a redundant exercise meant to distract the country from Biden administration woes.

It should be noted that more than 70% of Wyoming Republicans supported Trump in the last election.

In the Cheney primary this time around, Wyomingites are likely to elect a dyed-in-the-wool election denier in Hageman, who said as recently as Wednesday that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” against Trump.

So my friends in Wyoming are about to cast a vote for dishonesty and against duty, apparently.

How did we get so twisted in our prioritizing of basic American values, especially out here in the West where we normally have little patience for horsecrap?

History will remember Cheney as an honest-to-god, tough-as-nails profile in courage, I’m sure of it. Yet Wyomingites can’t see that right now; she’s been disloyal to the party, to Wyoming, to all the bamboozled Trump supporters up in those wide open prairies.

But her loyalty is of an altogether steelier variety, I would argue: to the country, to the Constitution, to her own conscience.

Is there anyone who has watched any of the hearings who doesn’t acknowledge at this point that this is not a political stunt, that Cheney believes what she’s saying and doing deep in her bones?

It’s more like a mission launched from the deepest parts of her soul, to do what she sees as right, above all else.

Wyomingites may not recognize it as courage quite yet, because courage itself has been missing for so long from our public discourse, which lately has been a cesspool of lies, misinformation, and craven cowardice in service of a megalomaniac.

Yet Kennedy foresaw exactly what is going on now in Wyoming in his book written nearly 70 years ago.

“A nation which has forgotten the quality of courage which in the past has been brought to public life is not as likely to insist upon or reward that quality in its chosen leaders.”

I submit that Wyoming has forgotten what true courage actually looks like.

For some reason, Liz Cheney has seen recent events differently than most Wyomingites and many Republicans. She’s seen things with a clearer eye, I would argue, and seen things that to her are more important than politics. That old professor of hers at Colorado College thinks maybe she developed that clearer vision right here in Colorado, as did her mom and sister Mary, who also went to CC.

“If a liberal arts college education does anything,” said Loevy, “it should inculcate in students the ability to discern the truth and then speak honestly about it. Liz Cheney has done both.”

There’s a quote I’ve always liked engraved in the peachblow sandstone of Palmer Hall on CC’s campus where the Cheneys studied politics.

“Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”

It was said by a guy who also made some serious sacrifices, including his own life, while trying to speak truths. His name was Jesus Christ.