One of the most interesting days in Colorado political history involved Alva Adams, James H. Peabody and Jesse F. McDonald. Each of the three served as Colorado governor on March 17, 1905.
Democrat Alva Adams was forced to resign because of election improprieties (one district had 717 votes for Adams but only 100 registered voters).
Adams was replaced by Republican James H. Peabody, who had run against him in the election, on the condition that he immediately resign. He did so, yielding to his Lieutenant Governor, Jesse F. McDonald, who was a Republican.
McDonald served as Colorado’s governor from 1905 to 1906. He was active in politics the rest of his life, dying Feb. 25, 1942, in Denver.
ALSO: Click or tap here for more politial coverage at ColoradoPolitics.com