Support for impeaching and removing President Trump from office has reached an all-time high in a new CNN poll, with more respondents now supporting both steps than opposing them.
Fifty percent said they want Trump to be impeached and removed from office, compared to 43 percent who said they did not feel that way. Seven percent had no opinion.
Almost half — 49 percent — also said Trump wrongly used his position in the White House to try to gain dirt on a political rival. Both sides appear to be entrenched in their views, with most respondents saying they feel strongly about their opinions.