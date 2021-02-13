U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert had only one word in response to former President Donald Trump's acquittal in the impeachment trial that concluded Saturday.
"Twice," Boebert tweeted, along with a photo of Trump holding up a newspaper with the headline "Trump acquitted" after his first impeachment trial acquittal in 2020.
The Senate voted 57-43 — 10 votes shy of a federal conviction — to grant the former president his second impeachment acquittal.
Although Boebert's response to the acquittal was kept short, she was busy in the hours Saturday preceding the Senate vote.
"Democrats realize they don’t have the 67 Senate votes to convict President Trump," she tweeted. "Now they are discussing new legislation to prevent him from holding office again. They claim he was the worst President ever, yet are absolutely terrified he would win if he ran again in 2024."
Boebert also tweeted in the morning: "I’m infuriated. The Biden administration is now going to bring 25,000 asylum seekers with active court cases from Mexico into the U.S.! We all know how this story ends. Biden’s immigration policy needs to be stopped. Our country cannot handle this!"
The congresswoman's first tweet after her abbreviated reaction to the impeachment vote result was a bid for campaign donations. "The Democrats are fearful of me because they know their radical agenda won’t get by me," Boebert tweeted, above a direct link to the donor page of her website.
