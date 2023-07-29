The five El Paso County commissioners, sitting as the El Paso County Redistricting Committee, are nearing the end of the process of redistricting the five county commissioner seats. The boundary lines of the five districts are redrawn every 10 years following the decennial U.S. Census.

A final plan may be adopted Aug. 15.

Since the 1970s, all five of the El Paso County commissioners have been Republicans. The commissioners have been careful to gerrymander the five commissioner districts so that they are always won by Republicans.

Gerrymandering is the process of drawing district lines in such a way that the new district favors one political party over the other.

We have been waiting for someone to propose a redistricting plan for 2023 that creates at least one county commissioner seat that could be won by a Democrat or independent.

El Paso County is definitely a Republican county, yet at least 60% of registered voters are currently unaffiliated or Democrat, mostly the former.

According to news media reports, no plan providing for a possible Democratic commissioner seat has as yet been proposed, so here is one (see map).

The large pink district in the center of the map is District 5, and we gerrymandered it Democratic. The left side of the district as you look at it is Manitou Springs. Moving right you have Old Colorado City and portions of the Westside along both sides of West Colorado Avenue. This has long been a Democratic part of our city.

In the middle of the map, where the label says “District 5,” is downtown Colorado Springs and the surrounding area of historic residential neighborhoods dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The well-educated and generally well-to-do voters that live in these neighborhoods have been shifting slowly from Republican to Democratic over the past two generations. They now constitute the most Democratic part of our electoral community.

On the right side of the map, our District 5 dips down to include southeast Colorado Springs, where the percentages of minority voters — African Americans and Hispanics — are higher than elsewhere in our city. Minority voters have tended to vote Democratic ever since the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Sign up for free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

We thus have placed the three most Democratic areas of Colorado Springs — Manitou Springs and the central Westside, the downtown region and southeast Colorado Springs — in one district.

It is a lucky break for Democrats that the three most Democratic parts of the city are adjacent to each other rather than being spread widely throughout the city. That makes it easier to place them in one continuous and contiguous district.

Previously, these three sections of the city had been placed in three different commissioner districts, thereby diluting their ability to elect a Democrat. The result was a Board of County Commissioners that has been safely, if perhaps unfairly, gerrymandered Republican for the past 50 years.

The other four county commissioner districts in our plan will be strongly Republican. That is to be expected. If you take as much Democratic support as you can and place it into a single county commissioner district, as we have done, the other four districts will naturally become more Republican in their voting behavior.

District 1 is composed of north central El Paso County around the Air Force Academy. District 2 is eastern Colorado Springs and the high plains of eastern El Paso County. District 3 includes Monument and Palmer Lake with a section of north-central Colorado Springs. Section 4 is southern El Paso County around and north of the town of Fountain.

To construct our El Paso County commissioners redistricting plan, we used the Esri Redistricting Tool placed on the internet by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office. We found the computer program worked well, although there was a considerable learning period of trial and error.

We have been disappointed in the public hearings that have been held so far on redistricting in El Paso County. Most of the discussion reported in the news media has centered on “communities of interest” and keeping various neighborhoods and interest groups together during the redistricting process.

That is all good and important, but we think there should have been much more discussion of which county commission seats will be mainly Democratic or mainly Republican.

Since the El Paso County Commission districts have been heavily gerrymandered in favor of the Republicans, simple fairness suggests that the main issue before this redistricting committee is creating at least one district that might permit an independent or Democrat a chance to win. Our plan does this.