The Gazette, Colorado Politics and KOAA News5 will host the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state treasurer — all in one place for the first time — on Saturday, Oct. 13, in Colorado Springs.
And we want to ask the candidates your questions.
Who can best deal with Colorado’s runaway growth, its exploding demand for skilled workers, its knotty traffic problems and needy schools? How about the surging homeless population and the state’s burgeoning appetite for energy, clean and otherwise? What comes next for legalized pot? Who’s with President Donald Trump, who’s against?
Just go to thestatedebate.com and submit a question on the site, with the “submit a question” tab, and we’ll do our best to make sure it gets asked. While you're on the site, go ahead and RSVP for the debates while you're at it and we’ll save you a seat.
The State Debate, which is actually four debates, will start at 5 p.m. at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House. This is your last and only chance to see a debate between the candidates for governor — and for all these offices — here in Colorado Springs before the Nov. 6 election.
Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 15, two days after the debate.