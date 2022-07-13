For Jacki Othon, the idea of a "funeral for democracy" came from feeling less than enthusiastic about celebrating the United States on July 4.
"We don't feel like celebrating a country that doesn't give equal rights to everybody and where we don't actually feel like women, especially women of color and LGBT people of color, have true freedom," Othon said.
Othon and Joe Mangels, co-chairs of the Colorado Springs Democratic Socialists of America, made the idea a reality Wednesday evening when protesters took to the streets of downtown Colorado Springs, some clad in funeral garb, to mourn the "death of democracy."
The protest Wednesday was the third such event downtown since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling in June. More than a hundred people came to voice their support for a slew of issues headlined by abortion rights but also including voting rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and racial justice to name a few.
The protesters met at Acacia Park and marched downtown with a small, black cardboard casket with the word "democracy" written in white on the side. The group walked to Colorado Senator Michael Bennet's local office on Tejon Street where they performed a eulogy to democracy.
"We know that the conservatives have been the ones pushing this very theocratic agenda but we also know that we're not going to change their minds anytime soon," Mangels said. "(Democrats) have the house, they supposedly have the senate and they have the presidency and what do we have to show for it? Nothing."
"We want Senator Bennet and Senator Hickenlooper to take this seriously and to lead the fight knowing that Coloradans don't just care about Coloradans, we care about solidarity with the people in other states who are being hurt," Othon added.