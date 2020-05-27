President Trump indicated he would take action against Twitter after it affixed fact-check labels on his tweets.
“Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!” he tweeted Wednesday.
Hours earlier, Trump threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies because conservatives felt their voices were being censored by the platforms.
Twitter placed the label on the president’s tweets for the first time Tuesday when he tweeted about mail-in voting in California. The warning linked to a page with tweets and articles discussing the issue.
The social media giant introduced the fact-checking policy as a way to reduce the spread of misinformation on the platform.
Sen. Marco Rubio said the move means Twitter should be treated as a publisher instead of a forum.
“If they have now decided to exercise an editorial role like a publisher then they should no longer be shielded from liability & treated as publishers under the law,” the Florida Republican tweeted Tuesday.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley also backed removing Twitter’s protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says that “no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” Critics argue that even without Section 230, a private social media company like Twitter would still be shielded by the First Amendment.