Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a milestone step toward stripping Hong Kong of the special status that for decades has governed economic relations with the United States, citing Chinese encroachments on the territory.
“No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground,” Pompeo said Wednesday. “While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China, it is now clear that China is modeling Hong Kong after itself.”
That announcement came just days after Chinese Communist Party officials announced that they intend to expand Beijing’s ability to restrict political protests in the former British colony through a national security law that local dissidents say will doom Hong Kong’s traditional freedoms. The specter of that anti-sedition legislation spurred Pompeo to conclude “that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant” special treatment compared to territory controlled more directly by the mainland Chinese regime.
“Hong Kong and its dynamic, enterprising, and free people have flourished for decades as a bastion of liberty, and this decision gives me no pleasure,” Pompeo said. “But sound policymaking requires a recognition of reality.”