GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were the only members of Congress to vote against a bill that would provide patients who suffer from leukemia or other blood diseases access to potentially life-saving bone marrow transplants.
The legislation, called the TRANSPLANT Act, would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program for another five years. The program helps match bone marrow donors and cord blood units with people in need.
The bill overwhelmingly passed the House in a 415-2 vote on Thursday evening. Twelve lawmakers, including freshman Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, did not vote on the bill.
Boebert's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
Read more at businessinsider.com.
RELATED: