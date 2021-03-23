When a gunman shot eight people dead in and around Atlanta last week, President Biden avoided mentioning gun control during his visit to the city. A week later, and after another mass shooting, this time in Colorado, he is under intense pressure to step in and push gun-control bills awaiting Senate action.
"The time for inaction is over. It does not have to be this way,” said Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat whose district includes Boulder, where the latest shooting happened, on CBS This Morning.
He is one of a string of Democrats who took to social media or the airwaves to insist that "thoughts and prayers" are not enough in tackling America's epidemic of gun violence. With White House officials' collective attention already stretched managing a pandemic and economic recovery, rolling out a $1.9 trillion spending plan they pushed through Congress, and drawing up an even bigger infrastructure overhaul blueprint, the question is whether Biden has the political capital or bandwidth to take on Republicans over a major culture war issue.
So when the House recently passed two proposals stiffening background checks for gun purchases, it did so without so much as a White House statement. It leaves them facing an uncertain path in the Senate.
The issue would almost certainly trigger a filibuster from the GOP side of the upper chamber — which brings a whole other political battle, said Robert J. Spitzer, professor at State University of New York and author of The Politics of Gun Control.
“We have a Democratic president and a marginally Democratic-controlled Congress that is willing to enact new gun laws, and this puts the spotlight on President Biden, who in his campaign platform had a laundry list of new gun measures he wanted to see Congress pass,” he said.
“He hasn’t talked a lot about the gun issue so far in his brief time in office, mostly, I think, because he has a very full agenda of things he wants to do.”
After a lull in mass shootings during the pandemic, the past week has brought dual horrors.