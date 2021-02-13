Moments after the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of the "incitement of insurrection" impeachment charge, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asserted that Trump did bear responsibility for the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
"President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it," McConnell said Saturday. "The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president, and having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole, which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth."
He hinted that he would support a criminal case against Trump.
"President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen unless the statute of limitations is run," McConnell said. "Didn't get away with anything yet. Yet."
The Republican Senate leader's speech stood in contrast to his own vote that Trump is not guilty on an incitement of insurrection charge. Seven Republicans joined with Democrats on voting to convict Trump, but in a 57-43 vote, they failed to meet the two-thirds threshold to convict the former president.
"Whatever our ex-president claims he thought might happen that day, whatever reaction he says he meant to produce by that afternoon, we know he was watching the same live television as the rest of us. A mob was assaulting the Capitol in his name. These criminals were carrying his banners, hanging his flags, and screaming their loyalty to him. It was obvious he could end this," McConnell said. "No. Instead, according to public reports, he watched television happily, happily, as the chaos unfolded."
He criticized allies of Trump who pointed to the former president's record-breaking 74 million votes as a shield against criticism.