Colorado Springs City Council deadlocked Monday over the appointment of Stephannie Fortune to fill Councilman Richard Skorman's seat on the board.

The 4 to 4 vote on Fortune to represent the southwest sector of the city means the appointment failed and the council will need to meet again to select Skorman's replacement. The deadlock vote followed about two hours of passionate testimony for and against Fortune, who has been involved in the community for many years but only moved into the district in November.

The council informally selected Fortune from among seven finalists in December to replace Skorman, who resigned his seat at the end of the year to focus on his downtown businesses, including a restaurant, cafe, bookshop and toy store.

Councilman Dave Donelson was one of the five more conservative council members who initially supported Fortune, but he withdrew his support Monday to vote with the three more progressive council members to oppose the appointment.

Donelson said he could not support Fortune after learning there is support on council for Sallie Clark, the former councilwoman and Republican county commissioner. Clark has lived in the district for 36 years and owns a bed and breakfast in the area.

"Can I really look a District 3 constituent in the eyes and say: 'I could have appointed a 36-year resident, prior councilwoman and county commissioner who has operated a business in district that whole time. But instead I thought a person who has been there for only two months and has never been elected is more qualified.' I honestly can’t," he said.

Fortune said she heard last week that Donelson was withdrawing his support and she had accepted the decision. She said she would continue to work for the well-being of the city. For example, she is a board member with the Pikes Peak United Way.

"I am still going to work for people," she said.

She said she would consider running for an at-large council seat, but it was unlikely.

Fortune would have brought many years as a political insider to the council. On the federal level, she was chief of staff for Rep. Scott McInnis, a Republican who represented Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the 1990s. On the state level, she worked as the chief of staff to Lt. Governor Jane Norton under Gov. Bill Owens and as the assistant director and legislative liaison for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. She has also worked in public policy for state universities.

Within the Colorado Springs business community, she served as president of governmental affairs and public policy for the Greater Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Laura Neumann, former chief of staff to Mayor Steve Bach, spoke in favor of Fortune's appointment, calling her a policy geek who is tireless in her advocacy. She would have been committed to small business, underserved children and equity on council, Neumann said.

"She can rally people at a moment’s notice to engage and make an impact," she said.

District 3 resident Clover Dillahunty was among those who spoke against Fortune’s appointment and in favor of a progressive who would better reflect Skorman’s values and the values of the district.

After the vote, she said she is vehemently against Clark’s appointment to the board as well.

“We deserve someone with those kinds of values that the majority of our district voted for,” she said.

Several district residents who spoke favored Terry Martinez, a former candidate for City Council and a member of the city's Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission.

In addition to in-person testimony, the council vote followed an email campaign by concerned residents.

Councilwoman Nancy Henjum said the council received 186 emails in recent weeks about the appointment, with 174 in opposition.

“I do not believe City Council’s collective judgment is superior to those of voting citizens,” she said.

Several residents called for an election to replace Skorman rather than an appointment process, as called for by the city charter, so their voices could be heard.

June Waller was among those who said she felt like her views would not be represented by a council choice.

"I am here for a funeral. A funeral of my vote," Waller said.

The council has until Jan. 30 to make an appointment to fill Skorman's seat. The board has scheduled a special meeting Friday at 1 p.m. to revisit the list of candidates. The replacement will serve until the council election in 2023.