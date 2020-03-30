Gov. Jared Polis said Monday El Paso County, which has more coronavirus deaths than any other county in Colorado, needs to better adhere to the statewide stay-at-home order, but local officials fired back and pointed to the county's lower rate of illness compared with Denver.
"We want to make sure we see greater support for compliance for staying at home in El Paso County," Polis said during a news conference when asked about the county's number of deaths. Eleven people have died from the virus in El Paso County as of Monday; the second-highest number is Weld County with 10 deaths.
Polis also cited attendance of a coronavirus-positive woman at bridge tournaments in Colorado Springs from late February through early March as a factor in the county's death count. The woman subsequently died -- the state's first death from the virus. Three additional deaths in El Paso County have been linked to the bridge club, said Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health.
The most recent four deaths in Colorado Springs included a man in his 70s who died March 17, and three men in their 70s and 80s who died on Saturday, said Michelle Hewitt a public information officer El Paso County Public Health. One of the men who died on Saturday was associated with the bridge club and one was associated with Laurel Manor Care Center, a nursing home that had an outbreak of coronavirus, she said.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and health officials challenged Polis's characterization of the county's participation in the stay-at-home order.
"Every indication is that the level of compliance with the governor's orders has been very high and I simply disagree with his assertion," Suthers said in a written statement Monday.
Much of the early exposure to the virus in Colorado Springs at the bridge club happened before social distancing orders were in place, Kelly said Monday.
"These deaths are not related to a defiance of anything that anybody is asking currently," he said.
The bridge club exposure among many elderly residents at risk of complications from the virus was a worst case scenario, Kelly said. It was also compounded by a large choir practice attended by bridge club players, he said.
County epidemiologists traced the contacts of the bridge club players and have notified 300 residents of their exposure and advised them of precautions, Kelly said. Work to notify residents of their exposure through bridge club players or residents they had contact with is continuing, he said.
"The efforts of our epidemiologists have undoubtedly saved countless lives," he said.
County staff have yet to identify how the woman who attended the bridge tournament was exposed to the virus, Kelly said. She had not traveled recently, so she caught it from someone in the community, he said.
Total diagnoses in the state sit at 2,627, Polis said, up from 2,307 cases Sunday. Deaths are now at 51, up from 47 Sunday. Read more here.
