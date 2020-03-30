Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers responded to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' assessment Monday of coronavirus-related death rates in El Paso County and its residents' compliance with stay-at-home orders.
Polis said El Paso County residents should better adhere to the statewide stay-at-home order when asked why the county's death toll is the highest in the state.
"We want to make sure we see greater support for compliance for staying at home in El Paso County," Polis said. The county had 11 deaths as of Sunday.
He also cited attendance of an apparently coronavirus-positive woman at bridge tournaments in Colorado Springs from late February through early March as a factor in the county's death count. A man who played bridge with the woman also became infected and later died, according to public health officials, who haven't provided further information on how many more, if any, deaths are linked to the tournament.
Suthers' disagreed with Polis' assessment.
"Every indication is that the level of compliance with the governor's orders has been very high and I simply disagree with his assertion," Suthers said in a written statement.
Total diagnoses in the state sit at 2,627, Polis said, up from 2,307 cases Sunday. Deaths are now at 51, up from 47 Sunday.
