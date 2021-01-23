Most of what we know about leadership we have learned from great storytellers like Homer and Shakespeare, noted generals like Sun Tzu and Thucydides and ingenious writers like James Madison, Peter Drucker and James MacGregor Burns.
We learn from them and others that leadership means different things to different people. For many of us leadership is an evocative word rich in positive meaning — it refers to empowerment and liberation. It is about making good things happen and preventing bad things from happening. It is a process of getting people to work collaboratively to achieve common purposes.
But not everyone understands leadership in a positive way. Some define leadership as manipulation, as wheeling and dealing often combined with deception and even coercion.
Leadership involves leaders, followers, context and power. And power, temporarily loaned by followers to those in leadership positions gets lodged in human hands — and this can be problematic. For strong and charismatic leaders can have compelling liabilities as well as organizational and rhetorical skills. We have seen this recently.
Power harnessed for noble ends is of tremendous value. But power can be an aphrodisiac and toxic.
The best leaders understand the deepest yearnings and needs of their followers. Leaders, at their best, educate and inspire and mobilize people to become their best. Effective leaders unlock the talents and energies of good people, so they can create, innovate and make desirable, even noble, things happen.
Empowering leaders understand that trust is the coin of the realm. Good things happen in high trust organizations. Most people want to be part of a meaningful and socially responsible enterprise where they can grow, learn, contribute and develop their full potential.
Fair play, fair pay and decency motivate everyone. When deceit, distrust and intimidation are involved good things and innovation seldom happen. Ruling by fear can work in the short run, yet invariably fails.
Rarely can one leader provide an organization’s entire range of leadership needs. Most organizations and societies have all kinds of leaders, and these diverse leaders, in turn, depend for their success on others. Some leaders excel at creating or inventing new structures. Others are splendid task or managerial leaders, encouraging groups at problem solving. Others are social architects, enriching morale and renewing the spirit of an organization or a people.
Still other leaders influence us because of their integrity, character and moral authority. They compel us to ask: Is this right? Is this wise? Is this fair? They raise their voices on behalf of those who have been left behind. They rally us to protest when some of our sisters or brothers find their rights and liberties diminished. These leaders are consciousness-raisers, urging us toward social responsibility — social and economic justice, individual freedoms and racial, religious and gender tolerance.
Spirited critical discussion about leadership and the moral uses of power is extremely important. Prescient observers remind us that power wielded justly today may be wielded corruptly tomorrow. Artists, poets, critics, scientists, writers, theologians and scholars are often able to help us determine whether we are using power or whether power is using us.
The most lasting and pervasive leadership is often intangible and may come from people who are not in formal institutional positions of authority. This is the leadership of ideas embodied in social, political or artistic movements, the leadership expressed in speeches and writings, and in the memories of valiant lives, valiantly lived.
The central job of a leader is less the challenge of producing followers than the challenge of producing community, meaning and, in turn, more leaders.
Leadership defies formulaic prescriptions. Harvard Professor Joe Nye warns that “holding a leadership position” is like having a fishing license: A license alone is no guarantee of catching a fish. Similarly, a military proverb states that “If you think you are leading your troops up a mountain and mid-way up you turn around and there is no one behind you — you’re not leading, you’re merely taking a hike.” A leader’s legitimacy is fragile and must be regularly re-earned.
Leadership needs in complex organizations and societies have to be viewed as an engagement between partners and collaborators. All of us are followers and, at least in some ways, all of us can lead. Followers, much more than is appreciated, often have considerable influence on their leaders.
When leadership takes place it involves a two-way communication and the mutual engagement of leaders and “led.” Hence it is essentially a collective enterprise; an ongoing, if subtle, interplay between common wants and a leader’s capacity to understand and respond to these shared aspirations.
Virtually every leader has to have ideas and must contribute to the substantive thinking necessary to move an organization beyond problems and toward achievements. Leaders define reality, clarify options, and help minimize the obstacles that make it difficult for members of an organization to succeed.
The essence of the leader as artist is consciousness-raising and unlocking the energies and talents of fellow associates. Leaders at their best are not involved in doing great deeds so much as getting their followers to believe they can do great deeds and excel.
Leaders define and defend and promote values. And they help redefine values, and understand when, in Lincoln’s phrase, the dogmas of the past are inadequate for the stormy present. They understand when new circumstances call for new vision. Leaders are skilled listeners and learners, carefully consulting their own and their colleagues’ values, beliefs, and passions.
As important as anything else, a leader has to nurture trust and self-confidence. Associates and followers expect leaders to have bold visions and to pursue them with enthusiasm. People being led yearn for a mission or vision that is clearly stated.
Yet followers will not support and strive to achieve something if they do not understand it and if they don’t believe in it — and if they don’t fully believe as well that their leaders believe in it.
While it is true that an effective manager is sometimes an effective leader and that leadership requires many of the skills of an effective manager, there are differences. Leaders infuse vision into an enterprise; they are preoccupied with purpose and the longer range dreams and aspirations of a society.
While a good manager is rightly concerned with efficiency, with routines and standard operating procedures, the creative leader acts as an inventor, risk-taker, and general entrepreneur, forever asking or searching for what is right, what is true, what is worth doing, and keenly sensing new directions, new possibilities, and welcoming change.
Leaders can delegate efficiency, yet they own the responsibility for effectiveness. Leaders dwell on the why and the purpose, while managers dwell on the how, the process. An effective organization needs plenty of managers as well as leaders and ideally leaders with a good deal of managerial ability. But leadership and managerial outlooks are often different and sometimes clash.
Leaders are typically optimistic. They believe in breakthroughs. They are alliance-builders who never give up. They often have a contagious self-confidence and incurable idealism that attracts others to join them and persevere. They instill enthusiasm in an organization by convincing people about what is important, right, and true. They enhance the possibilities for freedom and for change. Leaders build on strengths — their own, their colleagues’, and the strengths and opportunities afforded by the situation.
Here are a few of the central leadership realities that leaders need to master.
Leaders define, defend, promote and manage their organization’s vision and dreams.
Leaders understand it is much easier to lead people to where they want to go than to where they ought or need to go.
Leaders understand too the adage: Good judgment is usually the result of experience — and that experience invariably comes from lessons learned stemming from the previous exercise of bad judgment.
Leaders risk failure if they ignore or try to delegate their organizational culture. Enriching organizational culture is paramount.
Mistakes happen. Embrace them and keep learning from them. Understand what they are teaching. But just like an agile skier or surfer they get up and navigate the next challenges.
Flatten the pyramid when possible. Be allergic to unnecessary bureaucracy, layers and hierarchy. Reward and thank people who are contributing and recruit the right people.
Hiring the right people makes firing less necessary. But hiring and firing are even more important than most people appreciate.
Effective organizations have fun, invent jobs that are opportunities — not obligations — and provide everyone an understanding of the importance of what they are all doing.
Leaders are optimistic, yet theirs is a tough-minded optimism rather than a naive optimism. Leaders understand how things may be, yet keep searching for the possibilities.
Leaders understand that ambition and leadership are uneasy yet indispensable companions. Leaders need to have a strong dose of ambition, pride, and egotism — strong egos, not swollen ones or what is called a narcissistic personality disorder. They understand too that ambition can be both a good servant and a dangerous master.
As psychologists and management scholars suggest, the effective leader must be an integrative thinker, able to knit together diverse information and competing ideas into a coherent strategy.
Leaders learn that their primary challenge is less to produce followers than to produce community, meaning, and more leaders.
Effective leaders understand the above, and understand, too, that paradoxes, dilemmas, and quandaries are everywhere. Leaders embrace paradoxes and learn to reconcile them when they can, yet coexist with them when they cannot. The best of leaders learn to exploit paradoxes, transcend either/or choices, and, where possible, unlock the power and advantages of paradox.
Life would be easier if leadership was merely some type of equation or list of simple rules, but paradoxes are always present in politics and the business world. Paradoxes and dilemmas come with the territory. The best of leaders — and this is asking a lot — learn not only how to operate in this world of paradoxes and contradictions, but how to embrace or transcend paradoxes.
Here are six of the paradoxes that have to be navigated by performing art leaders:
• Need to be optimistic and to radiate confidence …
Yet need to be hard-headed realists and confront brutal realities.
• Need to be humble, decent, empathetic, servant-leaders …
Yet have ferocious resolve, heightened self-confidence, strong ego.
• Need to be intuitive and risk-taking …
Yet not at the expense of the data. Obtain as much rigorous data as possible.
• Need to be passionate, inspirational performers and actors …
Yet people hate phonies, fakers, and overpromising of any kind.
• Need to be customer-driven …
Yet put your own people first … they need purpose, autonomy, space and fun. A sense of drive and urgency is crucial, and the customers are not always right.
• Vision is important …
Yet so also is execution and getting small things accomplished. Sometimes the best vision is supervision. “Yes, we need leadership,” says a fellow in one of my favorite Wall Street Journal cartoons, “but we also need somebody to tell us what to do.”
This lesson is clear: Recruit and promote people who can understand and who deal best with paradox and dialectics.
Leaders are people who help create options and opportunities and help inspire people to imagine and see the possibilities of a better world. Leaders understand that leadership and responsibility go together — that's the deal.
*Tom Cronin is president emeritus, Whitman College and served as acting president of Colorado College. He served on a dozen boards including Cascade Natural Gas Corporation (Seattle), The American Leadership Forum (Houston),The Monterey Institute of International Studies (Monterey) and the National Commission for the Teacher Corps (Washington D.C.) and is the author or co-author of several books including Government by The People and the prize-winning Leadership Matters.