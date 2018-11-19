Several of the nation’s newly elected governors, including Colorado’s Jared Polis, were gathered over the weekend at The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs at a National Governors Association meeting.
The “Seminar for New Governors” was off-limits to the press and public.
Jake Brownell of Colorado Springs public radio station KRCC reports that 16 governors-elect were expected to attend. Also on hand was current Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.
The weekend-long gathering was intended to be a “boot camp” to help incoming state chief executives to prepare for their new jobs.
“This is an attempt to give them a little bit more … practical exposure to some of the challenges and opportunities that past governors have dealt with as they’ve taken office,” James Nash, a spokesman for the NGA, told KRCC.