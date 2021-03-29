Three Colorado Springs City Council candidates competing to represent District 2 in the April election will debate in a live virtual forum at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The candidates who have agreed to participate in the forum are Councilman David Geislinger and challengers David Noblitt, a Colorado Springs firefighter, and Randy Helms, a retired Air Force colonel.
Challenger Jay Inman, a digital architect at Microsoft, is unable to attend.
The candidates are competing in one of the fastest growing parts of town, northern Colorado Springs.
KOAA and the Gazette are hosting the forum and will accept live questions from the audience on both platforms.
This is the last live forum in the series.
The District 6 forum will be prerecorded tonight and will stream Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
