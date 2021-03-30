The final Colorado Springs City Council forum hosted by The Gazette and KOAA features District 6 candidates competing to represent northeast Colorado Springs.
It catch be watched now on The Gazette's YouTube page and will air at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the KOAA Facebook page. Thank you to all who submitted questions.
Councilman Mike O'Malley, appointed to the seat in January, is facing Garfield Johnson, a teacher with his doctorate in education, in the race for the seat previously held by Andy Pico.
It is one of six district seats on the April 6. Voters will select a representative specific to their district. The three at-large council members are not facing an election.
Here are links to previous forums: