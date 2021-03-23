District5.jpeg

The candidates for District 5, central Colorado Springs, are, top left, Matt Zelenok, owner of Springs Preferred Realty, top right, Nancy Henjum, an executive coaching and leadership consultant, bottom from left to right, Mary Elizabeth Fabian, a small business owner, Justin Hermes, a realtor and property manager, and Karlie Van Arnam, a general manager of a medical marijuana business. 

Candidates in the most competitive Colorado Springs City Council joined The Gazette and KOAA for a forum this afternoon.

It was the second in a series of six forums The Gazette and KOAA are hosting ahead of the April 6 election. 

District 5 is the most crowded race of the six seats up for election on the ballot with five political newcomers vying to replace term-limited Councilwoman Jill Gaebler.

The candidates who will be joined us for the forum were: 

Justin Hermes, a realtor with Re/Max

Matt Zelenok, owner of Springs Preferred Realty

Nancy Henjum, an executive coach and leadership consultant

Mary Elizabeth Fabian, a small-business consultant and photographer.

Karlie Van Arnam, general manager of Pure Medical, a medical marijuana company is also in the race but she was unable to attend. 

