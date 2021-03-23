Candidates in the most competitive Colorado Springs City Council joined The Gazette and KOAA for a forum this afternoon.
It was the second in a series of six forums The Gazette and KOAA are hosting ahead of the April 6 election.
District 5 is the most crowded race of the six seats up for election on the ballot with five political newcomers vying to replace term-limited Councilwoman Jill Gaebler.
The candidates who will be joined us for the forum were:
Justin Hermes, a realtor with Re/Max
Matt Zelenok, owner of Springs Preferred Realty
Nancy Henjum, an executive coach and leadership consultant
Mary Elizabeth Fabian, a small-business consultant and photographer.
Karlie Van Arnam, general manager of Pure Medical, a medical marijuana company is also in the race but she was unable to attend.
RELATED:
City Council District 1 candidates debate Garden of the Gods apartments, bike lanes
Meet the 2021 Colorado Springs City Council candidates