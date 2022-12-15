The town of Monument will investigate the possible misappropriation of taxpayer funds to support the home-rule ballot question in the Nov. 8 general election, a move residents generally said they supported but questioned using town money to conduct.

"When taxpayer funds are used, we do owe the public some explanation," Councilwoman Darcy Schoening said during a special council meeting Tuesday night. "... There was a breach of public trust here."

The council voted to hire an outside attorney to investigate whether an in-kind donation worth $2,500 made from the town of Monument to the local Citizens for Home Rule Charter issue committee violated the Colorado Fair Campaign Practices Act.

The committee used the money to print signs and door hangers bearing the words "Vote Yes," related to a ballot question seeking voter approval of the town's home rule charter, campaign finance reports filed with the town after the election show.

Voters ultimately approved the charter, 67.5% to 32.4%, official results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office show.

"Whether it's $500 or $500,000, the use of taxpayers' money in the town of Monument — that's illegal and it needs to be looked into," Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott said.

Reached by phone Thursday, Laura Kronick, the registered agent for Citizens for Home Rule, said the alleged violation was "an unfortunate error."

"This was an honest mistake made by people who have never done this before," she said.

The $2,500 was refunded to the town within days of the committee being informed of the possible violation, Kronick said.

Financial documents filed Monday state the printer refunded the $2,500 to the town and Brandy Turner, a Home Rule Charter Commission member, paid for the door hangers and signs.

Kronick said Home Rule Charter Commission members were also told they could spend funds allocated to them from the town for printing services.

Meeting minutes from the Home Rule Charter Commission's meeting on Dec. 9, 2021 state Town Manager Mike Foreman informed the committee Monument would provide $60,000 for attorney's fees, printing and other expenses.

Foreman did not immediately respond Thursday to a voicemail seeking more information.

The issue seems to stem from the words "Vote Yes" on the campaign materials the committee printed.

The Fair Campaign Practices Act generally prohibits governments from using public funds to support or oppose campaigns, including state and local ballot issues. The law does allow governments to spend public funds on informational campaign materials, such as those including arguments for and against the proposal.

The town will pay for the investigation. It was unclear how much it could cost, but council members during Tuesday's special meeting said it could be approximately $20,000.

Councilman Redmond Ramos said he supported an investigation but wondered if there were other non-costly options for the town. He said the council had a "fiduciary duty" to spend public funds appropriately.

"It's crazy to think that spending $20,000 to potentially gain back $2,500 is even an option," he said. "... I want an investigation. I want to make sure everything was done properly. If not, let's find out what the remedy is."

Schoening and Elliott said an independent investigation was necessary because it could involve several town staff or council members, including Monument's interim Town Attorney Kathryn Sellars. Sellars helped advise the Home Rule Charter Committee as it drafted the charter, Elliott said.

Residents said they wanted the investigation to be thorough and were also concerned about the cost.

"I think an investigation is an appropriate action," resident Dan Showalter said. "If there's any concern over misuse of funds, that's appropriate. ... We have a board that says they're concerned about protecting taxpayer interest but are willing to pay an attorney to put more money (toward the investigation) than ... the taxpayers were allegedly taken for."

Ramos and some residents questioned if the investigation was brought forth by council members who opposed the home rule charter question and were upset it passed.

A No on 2A issue committee spent thousands of dollars opposing the question in the weeks leading up to the election, with large contributions made by out-of-town entities. Elliott is listed as the committee's registered agent.

On Tuesday Elliott said she also filed a complaint with the town in October over the Citizens for Home Rule issue committee's failure to report campaign expenditures on printing signs and banners.

Elliott, who will leave office in January, denied her actions were retaliatory.

"I'm termed out, so this is not sour grapes," she said.