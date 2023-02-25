Homelessness has emerged as one the biggest issues early on in the Denver and Colorado Springs mayoral races, and Denver front-runner Kelly Brough and four other candidates have promised to take a harder line, vowing to involuntarily commit or arrest people who violate the city’s camping ban.

“As mayor, you still have an obligation to keep everyone safe. So if somebody can’t make that decision for themselves, based on mental health or addiction issues, I still think we have an obligation as government to make it for them,” Brough said in a recent debate.

In an interview with 9News, a news partner of The Denver Gazette, Brough said arresting someone who violates the urban camping ban would come as a “last resort” when that person has also declined resources, such as shelter, behavioral health treatment or relocation to a sanctioned camping site.

Denver candidates Kwame Spearman, Debbie Ortega, Andy Rougeot and Trinidad Rodriguez also support arrests or involuntary commitment to enforce the camping ban.

The tougher stance echoes a new policy announced recently by New York Mayor Eric Adams’ to give first responders more power to forcibly hospitalize people struggling with mental illness and homelessness.

The program is an effort to fulfill the law-and-order mayor’s promises to address the rise in “subway crimes,” which Adams said in October were “driven by people with mental health issues,” according to reporting by Reuters,

California and Oregon have taken similar steps to order more people into treatment with severe mental illness.

Adams’ new policy is based on a New York state law enacted in 2021 to allow first responders to involuntarily commit a person with mental illness who needs immediate care.

Colorado, however, doesn’t have a similar law on the books yet, so Brough and other candidates’ promises may be premature. And it may make sense to see how New York’s experiment plays out first before we here in Colorado start expanding the ability of first responders to do involuntary commitments.

Colorado right now has a much higher threshold for involuntary commitment.

Colorado’s law only allows a person to be involuntarily held for 72 hours “for period of treatment and evaluation if he or she appears to have a mental illness and, due to the mental illness, appears to be an imminent danger to self or others, or appears to be gravely disabled.” Gravely disabled means that a "mentally ill person is unable to make informed decisions about, or provide for essential needs without significant supervision and assistance.”

The holds can be initiated by a police officer, medical professional or registered nurse or licensed social worker. A family member can request such a hold by contacting the county attorney, according to the law.

But only the executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services can place someone who is taken into custody on a 72-hour hold into a mental health facility.

“Once the 72-hour period has elapsed, the person must be released, referred for further care and treatment on a voluntary basis, or certified for short-term treatment," the law says.

Certified means that if the person doesn’t agree to voluntary treatment the case goes to a court for further evaluation.

It is my understanding that New York can now skip that step of petitioning the court for long-term treatment. The “evaluating professionals” in this case will be the first responders on the streets. The big question is: Do they have the expertise to make involuntary commitment decisions?

And where do the patients go?

Authorities in Denver and Colorado Springs can’t detain a homeless person or order them off the streets if there is not enough shelter space for them.

Brough has acknowledged that Denver needs to greatly expand its authorized homeless camping sites to make the policy legal.

Needless to say, the approach faces opposition. Many mental health advocates say that deploying the police as social workers may do more harm than good. Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, told our reporter Jessica Gibbs that if Brough’s plan leads to homeless individuals going to jail on allegations of violating the camping ban, “that is wildly counterproductive.”

“This enforcement mentality against people experiencing homelessness hasn’t worked,” she said.

New York’s policy immediately met legal challenges by mental health advocates, but has so far survived those. A judge ruled in early February that New York City can proceed with the directive.

My guess is that all the efforts to reduce homelessness over the years have been so ineffective and counterproductive that, despite opposition, a shift in the tides is coming that could soon see approaches cross the country that imitate New York’s. Let's hope if Colorado does consider a similar law, we factor in family members or interested parties into the equation. Psychologists tell me the most successful cases of addiction rehab and mental illness treatment involve family members as advocates. The new law in California, for example, requires people with severe mental illness who refuse treatment to face conservatorship — which is when someone loses their independence and is appointed a guardian. Family members and friends are still probably a better bet for good decisions about care than police officers and government workers.

Psychiatrist E. Fuller Torrey of Bethesda, Md., has been a lonely voice advocating for a policy shift toward compulsory treatment for 40 years. He argues that it was a mistake for the country to shut down its public psychiatric hospitals without some sort of replacement.

The U.S. discharged hundreds of thousands of patients from public psychiatric hospitals in the 1970s after horrible conditions in them were revealed. “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” probably best captures the mood of those times. But Torrey foresaw that these former patients would cause our current homelessness problem. He warned 40 years ago that many former patients would be left wandering city streets untreated, describing them as “a legion of the inner-city damned.”

Torrey argues that involuntary commitment is a much more humane response than allowing people with severe mental illness to languish on the streets untreated, according to a recent profile in the New York Times.

The New York mayor’s adviser on the new policy has been in direct conversation with Torrey, following his recommendations to the letter.

Torrey began his quest for a better way to handle the mentally ill after the cause of his sister’s schizophrenia was misdiagnosed as a result of “family problems” rather than a biological problem. Torrey went on to become a pioneer in the biological roots of schizophrenia.

“I think the stakes are large,” for the new approach in New York, he told the Times. “Because if it fails, if you have no improvement at all, I think people give up for another decade, just live with it for another decade before somebody else comes along with a new idea.”