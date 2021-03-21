Ballots have arrived throughout Colorado Springs for an April 6 election in which voters will choose six members of the nine-member City Council.

Beginning Monday, March 22, The Gazette and KOAA-TV are teaming up to bring you live Zoom townhalls that will give you a chance to ask the 21 candidates for those six City Council seats your questions and hear their answers.

Questions like: How should the city help businesses recover from the pandemic? Is the city's investment in parks and open space adequate? Do you support recreational marijuana? What more should the city be doing to address homelessness and affordable housing? Is the city doing enough to address the mental health crisis in Colorado Springs?

Each day at 12:30 p.m. in the coming days, The Gazette and KOAA will stream a town hall to their websites featuring the candidates from one city council district. Viewers signed in and watching the forums can submit written questions while the candidates discuss the issues most important to Colorado Springs. You can sign in for any one of the forums at gazette.com/election. The link will be live an hour before each forum, at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday of this week, and Monday March 29 and Tuesday, March 30.

The forums will be moderated by reporters Alasyn Zimmerman of KOAA and Mary Shinn of the Gazette.

On Monday at 12:30 p.m., District 1 candidates will answer questions, including Glenn Carlson, Jim Mason and Dave Donelson. The fourth candidate, Michael Seeger, is unable to attend.

On Tuesday, District 5 candidates will convene, including Nancy Henjum, Matt Zelenok, Karlie Van Arnam, Justin Hermes and Mary Elizabeth Fabian.

On Thursday, the District 3 forum will feature Richard Skorman, Henry McCall, Art Glynn and Olivia Lupia.

On Friday, District 4 candidates Regina English and Yolanda Avila will debate.

On Monday, March 29, District 2 candidates David Noblitt, Dave Geislinger and Randy Helms will take questions. Candidate Jay Inman is unable to attend.

The forums will wrap up with District 6 candidates Mike O’Malley and Garfield Johnson on Tuesday, March 30, at 12:30 p.m. That forum will be prerecorded for logistical reasons, so please send your questions in advance to mary.shinn@gazette.com or Alasyn.Zimmerman@koaa.com and they will make every effort to ask them during taping.

All six forums will be available for viewing on www.gazette.com and www.koaa.com afterwards as well.

