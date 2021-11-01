Tuesday is Election Day in Colorado Springs and around the country.

Those who aren't yet registered to vote may do so, or update their voter record, and receive a ballot at a voter service and polling center — even on Election Day. You can find a list of centers and 24-hour ballot drop boxes here.

The North branch center will be closed Tuesday. Other branch offices will be open.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Postmarks do not count. It is now too late to mail your ballot.

For more information, visit the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's website.