Dane Cohn drops off his ballot for the Colorado Springs Municipal Election on April 5.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Tuesday is Election Day in Colorado Springs and around the country.

Those who aren't yet registered to vote may do so, or update their voter record, and receive a ballot at a voter service and polling center — even on Election Day. You can find a list of centers and 24-hour ballot drop boxes here.

The North branch center will be closed Tuesday. Other branch offices will be open.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Postmarks do not count. It is now too late to mail your ballot.

For more information, visit the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's website.

