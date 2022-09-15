An independent audit of El Paso County's June 28 primary election showed the local all-mail ballot system worked and demonstrates "high-level accuracy," Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said Thursday, refuting national claims that similar voting systems are largely fraudulent.

The results of an additional independent review conducted by ClearAudit were within a fraction — 0.01% — of official results tabulated by the Dominion Voting System the county uses, Broerman said. The results show how highly accurate the Dominion system is, he said.

"It demonstrates to our (residents) once again that they should have confidence in our election results," Broerman said.

A comparison of audited results to those tabulated by the county's voting system showed a difference of no more than a few votes in several notable local contests.

In the Republican race for El Paso County coroner, incumbent Dr. Leon Kelly, who won the party's nomination in the primary election, had two more votes than were reported by Dominion. His challenger, Dr. Rae Ann Weber, earned four additional votes.

Steve Schleiker and Peter Lupia each earned two additional votes in the GOP race for clerk and recorder. Schleiker won the party's nomination.

Republican sheriff's candidate Joe Roybal had two fewer votes than were reported by Dominion. Todd Watkins had three fewer votes and there was no change in the number of votes Greg Maxwell earned.

Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson earned one more vote, while Tina Peters and Mike O'Donnell each had two additional votes.

View the entirety of the independent audit results on the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office's website, clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections/2022-records-results. Click on the "ClearAudit Report" link.

Variability among results is due to each voting system's tabulation methodology, Broerman said Thursday. Both systems have different ways of determining if an oval is marked, he said. Dominion counts the number of pixels filled in the oval next to a candidate's name on a ballot, while ClearAudit tabulates results by comparing the contrast between the white ballot and the dark ink used to fill it out.

The independent audit of El Paso County's primary election results was not required by federal or state law and is part of efforts the clerk's office is taking to reassure voters election results and processes are trustworthy, Broerman said in a news release Thursday.

"Our office had this audit conducted to provide one more level of transparency to voters," Broerman said in the release. His office has also conducted voluntary audits for elections held in 2020 and 2021.

The audit cost $50,000 to complete, funded by designated monies in the clerk's annual approved budget, Broerman said in an interview with The Gazette.

Since the 2020 general election, former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have criticized mail-in voting, claiming without evidence that mail balloting is fraudulent. Local and state leaders in Colorado and elsewhere have refuted these claims.

Of the 150,163 ballots cast in the June 28 primary in El Paso County, almost all — 148,252 — were cast via mail, according to figures provided by the Clerk and Recorder's Office Thursday. There were 1,911 in-person voters in the primary election, with 1,455 of them voting in-person on Election Day.

"You hear people talking about wanting to return to voting in-person on Election Day, but only 1.2% of people did that," Broerman told The Gazette. "(Ninety-eight) percent of people in the primary election said, 'We like the convenience of voting by mail-ballot.' I think that speaks highly for our system of voting here in Colorado."

Last month, El Paso County also completed discretionary recounts in the Republican county coroner and clerk and recorder races, as well as the secretary of state and Senate District 9 races.

The candidates who requested the recounts — including Peters, the embattled Mesa County Clerk who was indicted this year on 10 counts related to accusations she tampered with election equipment there — had repeated election conspiracy theories and originally called for the recount to be conducted by hand, which is not permitted by state law. Recounts must be done using the same form of tabulation used to count the original votes — by machine — Colorado election rules state.

Certified recount results show the June 28 primary election outcomes remain the same.