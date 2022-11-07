There’s still time to register to vote, up to and including Tuesday, Election Day, in El Paso County and Colorado, officials reminded residents on Monday.

Residents can go to one of 37 voter service and polling centers throughout the county and register in person.

At the centers, people also can obtain a ballot if they moved and did not receive one in the mail, said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.

Click or tap here to read The Gazette's 2022 Colorado Voter Guide

Special-needs voters also can use devices to accommodate their needs.

Ballots can no longer be mailed to be counted, but the county election department operates 39 video-monitored, ballot-return boxes, where people can drop off their ballots until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Election 2022 by the numbers

7 p.m.: Time polls close on Tuesday and ballots must be returned or people must be in line to vote.

22: Length in inches of the midterm ballot for El Paso County, the largest in 34 years. Ballot issue 7A, pertaining to Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority one-cent sales tax funding, takes up nearly a whole side on one of the ballots.

11 statewide measures on the ballot: five referred by the Colorado General Assembly, six citizen-led initiatives.

13 local and municipal measures.

37 voter service and polling centers countywide, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

39 voter drop-boxes throughout the county.

522 paid election judges.

3,000 hours of video at drop boxes watched for the midterm election so far, with no interferences noted (such as people returning many ballots at once).

3,600 hours of video at drop boxes watched for June primary election, with no interferences noted.

Source: El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman