Three new Colorado Springs City Council members and three incumbents won the six district races in Tuesday elections, early returns showed.
The upset came in District 2, the northern portion of the city, with retired Air Force Col. Randy Helms winning over incumbent Councilman Dave Geislinger, who ran unopposed four years ago.
“I am very proud of the campaign that we ran,” Helms said.
The other new faces are, based on early results, retired physician assistant Dave Donelson in District 1 and executive coach Nancy Henjum, in District 5, returns as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday showed. Both were running for open seats in highly competitive races.
Incumbents Council President Richard Skorman, Councilwoman Yolanda Avila in District 4 and Councilman Mike O’Malley will keep their seats.
The newly elected council members will join a nine-member board and help shape decisions about affordable housing, growth management, parks, wildfires, pandemic recovery and other issues over the next four years.
The new officials will be sworn in April 20, and the council will choose a president to lead them.
The balance of the council stayed largely the same with Henjum winning Jill Gaebler’s seat, who seemed similarly minded. More conservative Councilmen Don Knight and Andy Pico have been replaced with seemingly like-minded Councilmen Dave Donelson and Mike O’Malley in District 1 and District 6, respectively.
District 1
Jim Mason - 2,971
Michael Seeger - 1,399
Glenn Carlson - 5,518
Dave Donelson - 9,129 (Read more here.)
District 2
Jay Inman - 2,530
David Noblitt - 2,108
David Geislinger - 4,786
Randy Helms - 5,651 (Read more here.)
District 3
Henry McCall - 608
Richard Skorman - 9,580 (Read more here.)
Arthur Glynn - 3,052
Olivia Lupia - 2,846
District 4
Regina English - 2,175
Yolanda L. Avila - 3,478 (Read more here.)
District 5
Nancy Henjum - 5,666 (Read more here.)
Matt Zelenok - 2,060
Karlie Van Arnam - 1,918
Justin James-Fletcher Hermes - 1,745
Mary Elizabeth Fabian - 3,878
District 6
Garfield Johnson - 3,987
Mike O'Malley - 6,394 (Read more here.)
Ballot Issue 1
Shall Section 7-90 (c) of the Charter of the City of Colorado Springs be amended to allow ballot titles for tax or bonded debt increases to exceed thirty (30) words?
Yes - 53,886 (Read more here.)
No - 27,877