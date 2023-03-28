A Colorado Springs City Council candidate in the race to represent the southwest sector of the city may have misrepresented her education.

Michelle Talarico, co-owner of the Picnic Basket Catering Collective, stated on her LinkedIn page she has a bachelor's degree in English and literature/letters from Colorado College. Talarico's campaign website also describes her as a Colorado College alum. An alum can mean either a graduate or former student.

In news coverage of the election, Talarico was described as a Colorado College graduate by several outlets, including The Gazette's editorial page.

However, a National Student Clearinghouse report shows she was enrolled in Colorado College from 1982 to 1984, but did not earn a degree. The report was obtained by Integrity Matters, a nonprofit group run by residents who first tried to verify her degree through Colorado College and were referred to the clearinghouse for the data.

Integrity Matters shared the report in a news release calling for Talarico to answer questions about her credentials.

"If she has lied to the public about her credentials, then that would be a gross breach of trust," the news release said.

In response, Talarico said she never told anyone she had a degree from Colorado College. Rather, she is simply proud that she was admitted to Colorado College and proud of her time studying there.

"I have no reason to lie about it," she said.

She left Colorado College in 1985 after she realized she could not afford the last year and a half of tuition. She went to study at what is now Metropolitan State University of Denver, where she completed all of her classes except one, she said. Her time at Metro State is not reflected on her LinkedIn page.

After attending Metro State, she returned to Colorado Springs to work at a restaurant, she said.

The candidate said she understood how news organizations could have drawn the assumption she was a Colorado College graduate, but she said she has no need to embellish her image.

"I feel like I have made my way through this community with boot straps on," she said.

Talarico has faced other questions recently about plagiarizing responses to candidate questionnaires published by Springs Taxpayers United and Pikes Peak Women.

In one case Talarico explained the similarity in wording between her writing and the work of Los Angeles-based blogger Michael Schneider to a failure to rewrite her response. She said she was using Schneider's work to inform her own.

"My full intention was to go back to that space and rewrite an answer," Talarico said.

Talarico is facing Scott Hiller, a geophysicist, in the race to serve a two-year term and replace Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune. The winner will represent District 3, an area that covers the Broadmoor area and downtown.

Fortune is not running following a cancer diagnosis.

She replaced Richard Skorman, a centrist who tried to achieve compromise. Fortune's appointment solidified a more conservative lean to the council.