Three new Colorado Springs City Council members and three incumbents won the six district races in Tuesday elections, returns showed.
The upset came in District 2, the northern portion of the city, with retired Air Force Col. Randy Helms winning over incumbent Councilman Dave Geislinger, who ran unopposed four years ago.
The other new faces are, based on early results, retired physician assistant Dave Donelson in District 1 and executive coach Nancy Henjum, in District 5, returns as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday showed. Both were running for open seats in highly competitive races.
Incumbents Council President Richard Skorman, Councilwoman Yolanda Avila in District 4 and Councilman Mike O’Malley will keep their seats.
The newly elected council members will join a nine-member board and help shape decisions about affordable housing, growth management, parks, wildfires, pandemic recovery and other issues over the next four years.
The new officials will be sworn in April 20, and the council will choose a president to lead them.
The balance of the council stayed largely the same with Henjum winning Jill Gaebler’s seat, who seemed similarly minded. More conservative Councilmen Don Knight and Andy Pico have been replaced with seemingly like-minded Councilmen Dave Donelson and Mike O’Malley in District 1 and District 6, respectively.
Last unofficial results
(Updated as of 12:30 p.m. April 7. Certified official results will be posted on April 19.)
District 1
Jim Mason - 2,986
Michael Seeger - 1,403
Glenn Carlson - 5,537
Dave Donelson - 9,166 (Read more here.)
District 2
Jay Inman - 2,562
David Noblitt - 2,116
David Geislinger - 4,804
Randy Helms - 5,690 (Read more here.)
District 3
Henry McCall - 610
Richard Skorman - 9,631 (Read more here.)
Arthur Glynn - 3,070
Olivia Lupia - 2,868
District 4
Regina English - 2,188
Yolanda L. Avila - 3,495 (Read more here.)
District 5
Nancy Henjum - 5,682 (Read more here.)
Matt Zelenok - 2,067
Karlie Van Arnam - 1,930
Justin James-Fletcher Hermes - 1,751
Mary Elizabeth Fabian - 3,901
District 6
Garfield Johnson - 4,091
Mike O'Malley - 6,416 (Read more here.)
Ballot Issue 1
Shall Section 7-90 (c) of the Charter of the City of Colorado Springs be amended to allow ballot titles for tax or bonded debt increases to exceed thirty (30) words?
Yes - 54,141 (Read more here.)
No - 28,015